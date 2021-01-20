QAnon believers are in disarray after Biden is inaugurated

"It's a hot mess, frankly," said Carla Hill, research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, of the various reactions of QAnon believers. "Frustration started seeping in. There is some embarrassment, some anger ... A range of [new] conspiracies are spinning out of this and they are arguing among themselves."

The apparent ease with which some QAnon believers have been able to adjust the theory to suit new events underscores how slippery the conspiracy theory can be. But the proliferation of new theories and beliefs could also lead to a splintering of the movement — and, some extremism experts warn, a potentially new crisis in mental health.

As QAnon believers got pulled deeper into the conspiracy theory, they built a comforting belief system around themselves, said Marc Ambinder, a senior fellow who studies mis- and disinformation at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

"The 'plan' was so much more powerful in the abstract than anything you could offer in the real world to counter it," he said.

But now, as many QAnon supporters are increasingly confronted by reality, the resulting cognitive dissonance could break them, Ambinder said — with potentially devastating consequences.