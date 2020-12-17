Putting 'politics in front of lives': DeSantis faces criticism over Florida's Covid-19 response

Top scientists at the University of Florida College of Medicine told CNN that deans at private and public medical schools requested the health department share other data earlier this year, so that the schools could provide the state government with free, advanced statistical modeling and help officials better understand Covid-19's spread.

During an initial conference call, health department officials were receptive to the idea, said Thomas Unnasch, an infectious disease expert at USF. But the effort soon ran into red tape: the health department told the group that they couldn't access the data unless they filed a separate application for every modeling project the scientists wanted to do, Unnasch said.

The response from the department was "basically slow walking everything," Unnasch said. "It was, 'Well, thanks, but we're really not interested in collaborating with you."

"It was like being ghosted after a date," he said.

The plans for a partnership soon unraveled. If the health department had opened up its data to the experts, the professors said they could have determined whether Floridians were being diagnosed in consistent ways throughout the state, identified any flaws in the data and helped to fix them, and conducted sophisticated mapping of the virus' spread.