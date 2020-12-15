Putin finally congratulates Biden on US election victory

It's also a marked contrast to 2016, when the Kremlin congratulated US President Donald Trump within hours of the race being called, but Biden's administration will have a very different attitude towards Russia.

Trump lavished praise on Putin during his presidency, stoking suspicion over his campaign's possible connection to Russian meddling in the election. The same cozy relationship cannot be expected with Biden, who has vowed to treat foreign interference "as an adversarial act."

"Biden will work hard with partners and allies to push back on whatever Russia is up to, whether it's trying to assassinate Russian citizens overseas, or kill their own opposition leaders like the alleged attempt with [Alexey] Navalny in Siberia, or activities in Syria, Crimea, etc.," Karin von Hippel, director-general of the Royal United Services Institute, told CNN in the wake of the election last month. "So I do think he [Putin] knows that there will be much more of an effort to try to contain Russia."

Russia has had a free hand for some years now -- including at the end of President Barack Obama's years in office -- according to von Hippel, a former nonpolitical senior adviser at the State Department under the Obama administration.