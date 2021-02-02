Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter

It's Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, indicating there will be six more weeks of winter.

Brace yourself for six more weeks of winter.

That is, if you like to get your weather prediction from a groundhog in Pennsylvania.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning and, as legend holds, that means six additional weeks of heavy coats and mittens.

Phil was awakened at 7:25 a.m. and made his prediction in front of about 16 members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club at Gobbler's Knob.

"Now, when I turn to see, there's a perfect shadow cast of me. Six more weeks of winter there will be," one of Phil's handlers announced on his behalf at the ceremony.

The celebration, which is over a century old, looked a little different this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no crowds in attendance or guests present. It was streamed live.

He's been at this for a while

The first Punxsutawney Groundhog Day celebration was recorded in 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's website.