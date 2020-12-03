Pueblo's Sunset Inn was a booming family business. Then the pandemic hit

"The Sunset to me is my whole family, our whole life," she said, choking up with emotion.

The eatery gained national fame when it won Travel Network's "Food Wars" contest featuring sloppers -- cheeseburgers slathered in chili -- against its crosstown rival, Don Gray's Coors Tavern, 10 years ago.

"We are famous for sloppers," Gerda said, laughing. Sometimes the crowds were so large, they had a security guard at the door to let people in when other patrons left, she said.

Just after reopening in June, Covid-19 struck close to home: 11 family members, including Gerda and Chuck, came down with the disease. All recovered, but the business still struggled.

A federal small-business grant helped for a while, but the Chavezes have since had to let most of their 22 employees go, Gerda said.

Now, Gerda is "not sleeping at night. My hair is turning gray. I'm constantly worrying about if we can pay the bills next week, next month," she said. "And it's not just me, it's my whole family."

And still, Gerda is doing what she has done every holiday season for almost 30 years: She and the family raised enough money through an auction -- online this year -- to buy at least three gifts each for 180 needy children.