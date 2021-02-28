Psaki: 'More effective ways' to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi's murder than sanctioning crown prince

CNN previously reported that two administration officials said sanctioning MBS was never really an option, operating under the belief it would have been "too complicated" and could have jeopardized US military interests in Saudi Arabia. As a result, the administration did not even request the State Department to work up options for how to target MBS with sanctions, one State Department official said.

Biden said at the White House on Saturday that there will be an announcement on Monday "about what we're going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally." He also told Univision on Friday that he was now dealing with the Saudi King and not bin Salman, saying "the rules are changing" in the US' relationship with the Saudis.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Sunday that Biden's forthcoming announcement is "not a new policy announcement," but an "elaboration" of Friday's actions.

"Tomorrow, the State Department is going to lay out a comprehensive package, if you will, walking through all of the actions that the administration took on Friday," she told MSNBC.