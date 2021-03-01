Proud Boys nominated man to hold 'war powers' and lead January 6 attack, Justice Department says

Pezzola, of Rochester, New York, faced a hearing over whether he should be released from jail. Investigators have said he picked up a riot shield in the scrum around the Capitol -- and in the group's scheme for the day, was "a warrior," Kenerson said in court on Monday.

Pezzola's defense attorney has tried to distance him from the Proud Boys and argued he was nonviolent. The lawyer, Jonathan Zucker, downplayed the radio and said the evidence of the purchase doesn't show Pezzola was taking or giving orders during the riot. "It falls into the category of, so what?" Zucker said in court. Zucker also downplayed investigators finding a thumb drive with instructions for building explosives and weapons in Pezzola's home, saying he hadn't built a bomb.

Pezzola has pleaded not guilty to charges related to January 6. The judge hasn't yet ruled on his detention.

The Justice Department also made note on Monday of the Proud Boys' plan not to wear identifying uniforms or colors.