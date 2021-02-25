Proud Boys leader has no sympathy for lawmakers targeted by Capitol riot

He says his men -- and they are all men -- were not violent that day and are being charged with felonies for trespassing and interrupting Congress.

"They need a head to roll. They need heads on pikes," Tarrio argues. "The FBI and the DOJ [are] using the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as their go-to, to show the people that they did something."

The profile of the Proud Boys did soar after Trump told the group to "stand back and stand by" when he was asked to denounce extremists during the first presidential debate.

The Proud Boys did fundraise and sell merchandise off that mention, and Tarrio seems happy to report that their membership doubled in the days following.

But he is unwilling to accept more scrutiny along with more attention. Instead, he is quick to deflect.

While happy to criticize the violence sometimes associated with anti-fascist protesters known as Antifa in cities like Portland, Oregon, he won't acknowledge the role of Proud Boys in the same violent clashes, saying they fight only to defend themselves.