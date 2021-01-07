Prosecutors 'looking at all actors,' including Trump, as charges are filed against Capitol rioters

"There was a large amount of pilfering at the Capitol. Materials were stolen from several offices," Sherwin said.

The defendants are expected to appear before a federal Magistrate's judge later Thursday. Full details of the charges were not yet available. An additional 40 people were charged in DC Superior Court, many of them including charges ranging from unlawful entry to certain areas of the Capitol grounds.

FBI digital experts spent the night ingesting surveillance video from the Capitol buildings and the area around the complex and are using software to match images and faces with social media posts showing some of the mayhem. In some cases, people involved in storming the Capitol made social media postings ahead of the rally making clear what their plans were, which federal prosecutors can use to help bring charges.

Defendants appear in court

The first defendants arrested during the Capitol riots appeared in DC Superior Court on Thursday, and prosecutors were asking for the judge to block defendants from being in the city, noting they were not residents.