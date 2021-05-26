Prosecutors investigating Trump tell witness to prepare for grand jury testimony

ABC was first to report on a witness being contacted. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the grand jury Vance's office has convened is a special grand jury. This type of grand jury is typically used to hear complex, long-term fraud and corruption cases. A special grand jury sits longer than a standard grand jury -- usually three to six months, versus just one -- and, if needed, the jurors can vote to extend its term even further.

Vance's office declined to comment Tuesday after the Washington Post report. A representative for the office could not be reached Wednesday. Lawyers for Trump, the Trump Organization declined to comment.

CNN has reached out to Allen and Barry Weisselberg for comment.

There are currently five grand juries seated in Manhattan. It's not clear how many special grand juries have been seated, but it is common that more than one can be seated at a time.

The use of a special grand jury suggests that Vance could be seeking to charge Trump, company executives or the company itself, according to former prosecutors in the office.