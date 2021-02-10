Prosecutors in Georgia open criminal investigation into Trump's attempt to influence election results

There have been no credible allegations of any issues with voting that would have impacted the election, as affirmed by dozens of judges, governors, election officials, the Electoral College, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Supreme Court.

Michael J. Moore, the former US attorney for the Middle District of Georgia between 2010 and 2015 under President Barack Obama, told CNN the multiple calls "sort of start to tell the story that this was not an official trying to talk to another official about problems that he or she might see in an election."

"It's more about how do I get to the place that that I can win the race," he said, adding that the now-infamous call "sounds like any other call that you might have with an organized crime ring or a drug conspiracy ring or something.

"And that is that you've got almost code talking about -- this is what I need you to do, if you could just help me out here," Moore told CNN.

