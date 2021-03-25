Prosecutor in Boulder massacre says he's preparing more charges as the suspect is ordered to stay in jail

Store employees are remembered

Bianca Porter, a friend of 20-year-old Denny Stong, the youngest victim in Monday's shooting, said she wasn't surprised to hear reports of Stong trying to protect others during the shooting.

"I had no doubt that he lost his life trying to save other people, that's who he was," she told CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday night.

She shared her favorite memory of Stong, a close friend of four years whom she had texted just an hour before the attack.

"Last year on my birthday, he was one of the only people that got me a birthday present, which made me feel very special," Porter told Burnett. "He was really into aviation and stuff, so he brought his RC [radio controlled] plane and he was controlling it over the pond and just doing some really cool tricks with it. We were just all laughing and having a great time."

Porter said Stong was dedicated to his work at the supermarket and had dreams of becoming a pilot.