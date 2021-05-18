Prophetic investor from 'The Big Short' is betting against Tesla

In an SEC filing, Michael Burry's firm has revealed a bearish position on Tesla. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Michael Burry, one of the investors who became famous for predicting the epic collapse in the housing market in 2008 that was chronicled in the book and movie "The Big Short," has a new favorite stock to bet against: Tesla.

Burry's firm, Scion Asset Management, revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that it held bearish put options on more than 800,000 Tesla shares, worth about $534 million, as of the end of the first quarter.

Put options give investors the right to sell a stock at a specified price and are a sign that an investor thinks the stock will go down.

No reason was given in the filing for why Burry thinks Tesla's stock is due for a fall.

But shares of Tesla have taken a hit recently, plunging nearly 25% in the past month — in part because of concerns about CEO Elon Musk focusing more on bitcoin, dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies instead of the company's core electric vehicle market.