Progressives hope for more power in narrowly divided Congress

Biden, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have to carefully balance competing interests within the party to successfully pass legislation. Newly empowered progressives will have to decide what fights they are willing to pick and, when the time comes, whether they can forge a unity that has often eluded them in the past.

The Progressive Caucus clamps down

In an early effort to more effectively apply the power in their increasing numbers, the Congressional Progressive Caucus recently adopted new rules aimed at getting members to vote as a bloc more frequently.

The CPC will now take an official position when two-thirds of its membership favor it. Each member of the caucus will then be asked to vote in support of those positions at least two-thirds of the time.

That change, among others, was made with the aim of drawing a harder line on key issues, which would strengthen CPC leadership's position in contentious legislative negotiations.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chairwoman of the caucus, said in an interview that the reforms are "designed to help us be more effective" and "make sure that people are participating and ideologically in line."