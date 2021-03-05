Progressives grapple with path forward as hopes of passing minimum wage fade

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, one of the eight senators to vote against Sanders' amendment, said in a statement that she is open to having a separate debate in Congress over the minimum wage, just not through this reconciliation process being used to pass Covid relief.

"Senators in both parties have shown support for raising the federal minimum wage and the Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill," Sinema said.

House Progressive Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar had a message to moderate senators like Sinema who voted against the minimum wage amendment.

"I just want to remind them that you are given the opportunity to have the majority in the Senate because the people believed that you were going to fight for them. There were promises that were made, and they ultimately have to be kept," Omar said on "CNN Newsroom."

"We're not going to be able to blame Republicans for our inability to deliver on the promises that we made. This is just us now negotiating amongst ourselves," said the Minnesota lawmaker and member of the so-called "Squad" of progressive House members.