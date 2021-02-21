Progressive Democrats push for $15 minimum wage as House set to consider stimulus bill

"I know there are questions about whether or not the Senate can get it through. But I can tell you, Dana, this $15 minimum wage increase would mean 30 million Americans would get a raise. A million Americans would come out of poverty, and 30% of those minimum wage workers are Black; 25% are Latinx," Jayapal told Bash.

The congresswoman added that she's spoken "pretty regularly" with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, about the proposal. Sanders, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, has remained confident the provision does not violate the Byrd Rule, which keeps "extraneous" measures out of the budget.

"I'm very proud of the strong arguments our legal team is making to the parliamentarian that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is not 'incidental' to the federal budget and is permissible under the rules of reconciliation," the Vermont independent told CNN on Saturday.

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who enforces the Byrd Rule, has yet to determine whether the minimum wage measure is within the rules of reconciliation. Senators can challenge the parliamentarian's decisions and vote to waive the Byrd Rule, but they would need a 60 vote majority to do so.