Progressive Capitol Hill duo has worked on family issues for nearly 30 years -- and they aren't done yet

It was that childhood trauma that propelled her to push to expand the child tax credit, which will only last through this year, but she intends to fight to make it permanent.

Murray had never heard that story from her friend. Despite working together for decades on family issues, they'd never shared their own childhood stories with each other.

"I was a teenager, and my dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and of course my mom was a stay-at-home mom. She stayed home and took care of seven kids, and never thought she'd have to work, and my dad had to quit his job," Murray shared.

The senator said her family turned to government assistance programs like Pell Grants and food stamps to make ends meet.

"So many people don't recognize that terrible drop in your soul, when you are a child and something like this impacts you," Murray said, locking eyes with her colleague. "Rosa, I'm so glad to hear that about you, because we come with that passion that -- it happened to me, but I don't want it to happen to anybody else."

"It's not the 30 years we've spent in this institution," DeLauro said. "It's your life's experience. It's the values from that life experience that move you to take up these efforts."

"And make you into a fighter," Murray added.