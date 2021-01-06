Pro-Trump supporters have flooded DC to protest president's election loss

The US Bureau of Prisons sent 100 "specially trained officers" to the Department of Justice in DC to supplement department facility security, Justin Long, a spokesman for that agency, said Tuesday. They'll function as a "reserve" for other Justice Department security teams.

Mark Morgan, the senior official performing the duties of the commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, said Tuesday that the agency has not been asked to deploy agents but added that it has a "modest, quick reactionary force that will be on standby just in case our assistance is requested."

Ken Cuccinelli, the senior official performing the duties of the Homeland Security deputy secretary, said the agency is "prepared to surge personnel, as needed."

"Secret Service is at the heart of a lot of this stuff. They have a long history. ... And we're coordinating, not just the Service coordinating, but to the extent the Federal Protective Service, which is protecting literally dozens of locations around the city, has any need for backup, we're prepared for that," Cuccinelli said.

"Obviously, we hope all these different protests go off peacefully, but we are prepared to surge personnel, as needed, where needed across the district in coordination with DOJ and then local authorities, as well, are so intimately involved."