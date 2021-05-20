Prince William slams the BBC after report finds 'deceitful' methods used to secure Diana interview

The original interview was featured on Panorama, which is still on air and showed a documentary about the controversy on Thursday.

William's brother -- Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex -- issued an equally emotional statement after the report, saying, "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have fought battles of their own against British tabloids in court.

"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication," he said.

"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for."

BBC makes a 'full and unconditional apology'

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said Thursday the interview "fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect."