Prince Harry says he left royal life because UK press was 'destroying' his mental health

Harry: We've Zoomed the Queen a few times

Harry told Corden his life with Meghan in LA will be "a slightly different version, but a continuation, of what we were doing back in the UK anyway."

"My life is always going to be about public service, and Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that," he said, echoing comments the pair made after the Queen announced last week that they would not return as working members of the royal family.

Their statement at the time, which insisted that "service is universal," was read by many as a rejection of the Queen's framing of their departure.

"It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment," Harry said, adding he'll never "walk away," regardless of "whatever decisions are made on that side."

But he told Corden they have video-called the Queen and Prince Philip since their move. "We've Zoomed them a few times, they've seen Archie running around," he said.