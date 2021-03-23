Prince Harry lands new job as a tech executive

"It's a meaningful and meaty role," CEO Alexi Robichaux told the Wall Street Journal.

The prince expanded on his reasons for joining BetterUp in a company blog post, saying he recognized a "shared passion" for helping people in Robichaux.

"What caught my attention about BetterUp was that the company's mission to unlock the potential in people everywhere necessitates innovation, impact, and integrity. Their team has been delivering on that work for years," said Harry.

Harry also said he had personally benefited from coaching provided by BetterUp.

"I've personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective," Harry said in the blog post.

The prince has taken on another big job since departing the United Kingdom. Spotify has an exclusive partnership with Archewell Audio, a production company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

