Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey discuss mental health in new series trailer

The series, which will touch on Harry and Winfrey's "personal journeys and struggles" also "aims to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone" according to a statement on the Sussexes' Archewell website.

The series comes after Harry participated in several high profile interviews where he discussed his mental health.

Just days ago, the prince admitted he was caught in a cycle of "pain and suffering" in the British royal family and hinted that he is heavily critical of the way his father, Prince Charles, raised him, in a lengthy interview with actor Dax Shepard.

In a bombshell interview with Winfrey in March, Harry spoke about his own mental and emotional struggles. In the same interview, Meghan revealed that she contemplated suicide while pregnant with Archie.

And earlier this year, Harry said he stepped back from the royal family in 2020 because the British press was "destroying" his mental health.