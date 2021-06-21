Pressure mounts on Trump Organization CFO to cooperate against Donald Trump

Recently, Jeffrey McConney, the controller of the Trump Organization who reports to Weisselberg testified before a grand jury, people familiar with the matter told CNN. He was asked about corporate benefits and gifts and generally how the company works, the people say.

McConney is likely to appear again and other individuals from the Trump Organization may be called before the grand jury, the people say.

Under New York state law, a witness can be compelled to appear before the grand jury and receive immunity for his or her testimony. However, the witness can be prosecuted for perjury if he or she lies on the stand. In those instances, prosecutors often don't know what the witness will say in advance but they can confront the witness with documents or records and lock in the witness' testimony.

McConney could not be reached for comment.

Weisselberg has cooperated in other cases

Weisselberg has cooperated with criminal and civil investigations before but now he faces the prospect of jail time. If Weisselberg is charged and convicted of a state felony tax crime he could face anywhere between no mandatory prison time to one to three years on the low end, depending on the class of the felony and the amount of money involved.