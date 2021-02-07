Pressley: 'We have been cleaning up after violent, White supremacist mobs for generations and it must end'

"If we really believe that this is a moment of reckoning in every way then we must act accordingly, and that means that Donald J. Trump must be held accountable because he is culpable for having incited this insurrection by perpetuating this 'big lie,'" she said in reference to Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud and that the election was stolen from him.

"This House has twice done its job. He will forever be the twice-impeached President by this Democratic majority-led House," she continued.

But it is not only an issue of impeachment or securing the Capitol, the congresswoman said.

"For those that continue to feign great surprise about what happened on January 6. As a Black woman, to be barricaded in my office, using office furniture and water bottles on the ground in the dark that terror, those moments of terror, is familiar in a deep and ancestral way for me," Pressley said, referencing the racial history of Black Americans in the US.

"I want us to do everything to ensure that a breach like this never occurs at the Capitol, but I want us to address the evil and scourge that is White supremacy in this nation. This is not only about securing the Capitol to ensure that members and our staffs and custodial staff and food service workers are safe in the Capitol. It is that we are safe in America."