Premier League: The art of winning a penalty sparks debate ahead of Liverpool vs. Manchester United game

"There is no way you are going to let somebody take the ball off you, so for me it is just a case of us wanting to score goals and the teams wanting to defend goals and penalties can happen."

"I remember when Jose [Mourinho] was manager, there were five or six times where I should have had a penalty and Jose ended up saying to me: 'If you are not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to be given it.'

"After that, we started to get a few penalties. It was something that in terms of development you have to learn that and understand it."

'I don't think you can blame players'

Players from every team in the league have long been accused of diving or of going down too easily on occasion.

To some, it's a blatant disregard for the credibility of the game whilst others see it as mastering a necessary dark art.