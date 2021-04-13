Practically everything is getting more expensive in America

Prices are rising as the economy is gathering steam. The great reopening fueled by the continuing vaccine rollout is helping to release some of the pent-up consumer demand.

Temporarily higher inflation was to be expected. An economy as large as America's can't just be turned off and on again without any such effects, some economists have noted.

But it's important to note the context of the year-over-year comparisons: Prices pulled back significantly after the pandemic hit the United States in March 2020 and shutdowns began, making this year's price increases look bigger.

Higher inflation is a good sign for the economic recovery in this case. But investors worry that sudden price spikes will force the Federal Reserve to adjust its lose money policies sooner than hoped, which would be bad news for the stock market.