Powerless to change result, Pence braces for Trump's fury

It's a duty he's tried, unsuccessfully, to explain to Trump over several meetings stretching hours, beginning in the middle of last month. During a final huddle in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Pence again made clear that his powers do not allow him to block certification of Biden's win.

But Trump either heard something different or decided to ignore what Pence said. He released a statement late in the evening saying he and his vice president were in "total agreement" that he has the power to decertify votes.

And on Wednesday morning, Trump made the false claim on Twitter that Pence has the power to reject states' certification, delaying the process and ultimately giving him the win.

"Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump wrote.

A senior White House official, whose views are closely aligned with Trump's, told CNN what he's doing to Pence in their final days in office is "shameful." This official noted how Pence has stuck by the President even amid the "Access Hollywood" scandal only to witness him turn on him at the very end.

Pence, meanwhile, is bracing himself for Wednesday's proceedings and has accepted that a rough few days are ahead of him, people familiar with his thinking tell CNN.