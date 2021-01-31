Powerful nor'easter takes aim at the East Coast and could bring up to 18 inches of snow to New York City

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were reported near Chicago's suburbs late Saturday evening, where up to 9 inches of snow is forecast by Sunday night.

As the storm moves east, it will reorganize and intensify. The highest snow accumulations will occur from New Jersey to southern New York, eastern Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland, where up to a foot of snow is possible.

Ice and sleet accumulation is also a concern for portions of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. The highest totals will likely fall north of Charlotte and Raleigh where up to 1/2 inch of ice is possible.

The warm sector of this storm is creating numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms across the central and southeastern US today. Expect a rainy Sunday in Atlanta before showers exit the region by the start of the work week.

Areas farther west such as St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois, will see more of a rain/snow mix through Sunday evening. Exactly how much snow will stick to the ground remains uncertain.

One week after areas of Iowa were pummeled by snow, the Hawkeye State could see a few additional inches by Sunday night.

A developing nor'easter