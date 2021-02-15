Power outages caused by winter storm force rolling blackouts across Texas

The City of Houston said the storm may be here several days and people may experience a rolling blackout more than once.

The city recommended people conserve energy by turning down the thermostat to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, unplugging nonessential lights and appliances, opening curtains in the day to allow sunlight and closing curtains at night to reduce heat loss.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said the rolling blackouts caused several police facilities to operate on emergency generators.

"Please reduce the load on the electric grid by keeping use to a minimum," Acevedo tweeted Monday.

The ERCOT ordered the rolling outages around 1:30 a.m. local time (2:30 ET) Monday. ERCOT set a new winter peak demand for electricity between 6-7 p.m. Sunday, topping the old record from January 2018, ERCOT said in a tweet.