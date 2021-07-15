Porsches, Gucci rings and billions of robocalls: Inside the PAC operation that raised millions by impersonating Donald Trump

The Justice Department told CNN that it does not track the number of scam PACs it's prosecuted. Noti, who tracks scam PACs closely, estimated that DOJ has prosecuted one to two cases a year over the last few years.

Experts who spoke to CNN said that Tunstall's filings demonstrate the hallmarks of a scam PAC, which comes down to self-enrichment. His PACs appear to follow a simple, cyclical pattern: they raise money to pay for robocalls so they can raise more money to pay for more robocalls. Nearly all of the money not used to sustain the PACs goes toward paying Tunstall. Even the paperwork the PACs are supposed to file regularly with the FEC raises serious concerns, according to experts, and the PACs frequently miss reporting deadlines.

Tunstall has faced practically no consequences. The FEC has written his PACs more than two dozen letters raising issues with the PACs' filings and has levied a little more than $14,000 in administrative fines against him. Tunstall has paid just $10 toward those fines and has avoided any civil or criminal penalties.

Tunstall's operation is so egregious, it "could almost be construed as a performance art piece designed to showcase the FEC's fecklessness," said Rob Pyers, a campaign finance researcher who tracks scam PACs on Twitter.