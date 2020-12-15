Pornhub removes a majority of its videos after investigation reveals child abuse

Pornhub was the target of a New York Times report earlier this month that led to large credit card companies to block customers from using their credit cards to make purchases on the website. Mastercard, Visa and Discover all terminated their cards from being used on it.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof described recordings on Pornhub's website of assaults of unconscious women and girls, including a naked video of a 14-year-old girl. He wrote that Pornhub allows videos to be downloaded directly from its site, leaving room for content to spread and be reuploaded to the internet even after it's been taken down.

Pornhub denied the allegations, stating that any assertion it allows child sex abuse material (CSAM) on its platform is "irresponsible and flagrantly untrue."

"Due to the nature of our industry, people's preconceived notions of Pornhub's values and processes often differ from reality — but it is counterproductive to ignore the facts regarding a subject as serious as CSAM, " Pornhub said in a previous statement to CNN Business.