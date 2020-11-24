Pope Francis meets with NBA players to discuss social injustice

Five NBA players met with Pope Francis to discuss social injustice and inequality on November 23, including Marco Belinelli, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver. The meeting comes in a year filled with awareness around social injustice.

Five NBA players visited the Vatican on Monday to discuss social and economic injustice with Pope Francis.

According to the NBPA -- the league's players association -- the meeting took place in the papal library of the Apostolic Palace where the players spoke about their efforts to address inequality in their communities.

The players present were Jonathan Isaac, Sterling Brown, Marco Belinelli, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver.

"Today's meeting was an incredible experience," said Tolliver.

"With the Pope's support and blessing, we are excited to head into this next season reinvigorated to keep pushing for change and bringing our communities together."

The meeting comes in a year when athletes in the Unites States and around the world have protested against social injustice.