Pope Francis holds historic meeting with revered Shia cleric in Iraq's Najaf

Pope Francis has held a historic meeting with revered Shia Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Iraq's holy city of Najaf, according to al-Iraqiya state TV, on the second day of the pontiff's visit to the country.

The 45-minute papal meeting with the 90-year old al-Sistani -- who rarely appears in public -- represented one of the most significant summits between a pope and a leading Shia Muslim figure in recent years.

During the meeting, al-Sistani thanked Francis for making an effort to travel to Najaf and told him that Christians in Iraq should live "like all Iraqis in security and peace, and with their full constitutional rights," according to a statement released by the Grand Ayatollah's office.

The Pope in turn thanked al-Sistani and the Shia Muslim community for "[raising] his voice in defense of the weakest and most persecuted, affirming the sacredness of human life and the importance of the unity of the Iraqi people," according to a statement from the Holly Sea.

The Pope also stressed the importance of collaboration and friendship between religious communities.