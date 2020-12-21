Pop-up super PACs flood Georgia runoff: 'It's about the big message'

But, he added, "These are the rules that we were given. This is the playing field that we're on." So he kept following his large, flickering and fully financed advertisements.

As for who financed them?

"We'll be disclosing that at the end of the month like we're required to do," he said. "But honestly, if we wanted to hide who our donors were, we could. Just put a corporation in between your donor and the FEC and you can do that. It's a shame that that's possible to do. It's very easy. It's a couple of hours of paperwork from your lawyer, and you're good to go."

Breaking through to voters

Jones' Relation PAC opted for "guerilla marketing" by rolling hard-to-miss billboards through neighborhoods and congested traffic. The extra-large lettering reads "Don't let David Perdue Steal Your Check. Vote Democrat. Get $1200." The slogan refers to the Covid-19 stimulus checks that the Democratic candidates are pushing for.

Others, such as the Republican-backed Club for Growth Action Committee is using television ads to promote the unfounded belief that Democrats rigged the presidential election. "They can't steal this election if we all show up!" the PAC's television commercial chimes.