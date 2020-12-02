Pompeo is hosting holiday parties at the State Department amid coronavirus spikes

A State Department spokesperson stressed in a statement to CNN that the events will adhere to strict coronavirus guidelines, with guests being required to wear masks and socially distance.

It is unclear, however, how social distance guidelines could be followed with more than 100 people -- and potentially more -- in one room.

There will also be temperature checks and guests will be contacted with "health and safety precautions" before the events that ask that they not attend if they think they have the virus or have been exposed in recent days, the spokesperson said.

"We've taken every precaution to thin out the number of individuals in all spaces at one time, and plan to keep outdoors space open and available to attendees, weather permitting," the spokesperson said, though they did not explain why food and beverages would be served if masks are required.

The planned events are leaving State Department career officials enraged, as they have concerns about the parties contributing to the spread of the deadly virus. Career and contracted staff feel like they cannot say no to working the events, explained one of the officials. There is concern about the potentially dangerous position into which this forces people.