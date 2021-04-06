Police use-of-force instructor says Derek Chauvin's kneeling is not a trained restraint

"However, I will add that we tell officers to stay away from the neck when possible, and if you're going to use body weight to pin, to put it on their shoulder and be mindful of position," he said.

Mercil said that the position is transitory and is meant to end once the suspect is under control.

In addition to Mercil, a crisis intervention training coordinator and a police CPR instructor each testified that officers are required to de-escalate situations and to render aid to those in distress.

Combined, their testimony cuts at the heart of the defense's argument that Chauvin "did exactly what he had been trained to do" when he restrained Floyd. Prosecutors have sought to show he used excessive and unreasonable force on Floyd and had a "depraved mind" without regard for human life.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter. Defense attorney Eric Nelson has not indicated whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

Testimony in the trial began last Monday and was expected to last about a month.