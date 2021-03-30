Police searching for attacker in hate crime assault against 65-year-old Asian woman

"It's really disgusting when you see the video," he said. We're calling on all New Yorkers, anyone with information, we put out a pretty good picture of the, the individual that we want to talk to that was seen walking away, and you just try to make sense of it...and you can't," he said.

Police say the incident happened in front of 360 West 43rd Street, which is the address of an apartment complex owned by the Brodsky Organization.

The video which appears to be from the vantage point of a camera inside the apartment complex, appears to show on-lookers not reacting to the attack. Brodsky Organization has issued a statement saying in part that "the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union."

The Brodsky Organization also says it is "also working to identify a third-party delivery vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken."

The Organization "condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian American community," they said in their statement.

"I don't know who attacks a 65 year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that," Commissioner Shea said Tuesday.