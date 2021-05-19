Police officers around the country are lagging behind others in getting Covid-19 vaccines

"While we have stopped short of compelling uniformed officers to be vaccinated by rule -- which would likely face lengthy legal challenges -- we have focused our efforts on strong education and encouragement," he said.

The NYPD vaccine rate pales in comparison to the 59% of New York City adults who have received at least one shot or the 50% of state residents with at least one dose.

"Everything is done on a voluntary basis. Everyone is an individual. Every officer has a different view," Mayor Bill de Blasio said recently when asked about the low NYPD vaccine rate.

"Like many, many New Yorkers, I think there are some people that just wanted to wait a while," he added. "There are some people that just have unanswered questions. We've got to keep reaching out and answering the concerns."

Eller said the vaccination rates for law enforcement don't seem significantly different from those of the general public.