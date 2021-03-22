Police officer among multiple people killed after gunman opens fire at Boulder, Colorado, grocery store

"He went right down there," the man responds.

"Oh, my God," Schiller reacts. "Guys, we got people down inside Kings Soopers."

Schiller then says, "Look there's -- " but doesn't finish his sentence as two gunshots stop his speaking.

Authorities have not said how many victims were at the scene.

Couple hears shots and flees through emergency door

A young man and woman described being in the store when they heard the first shots. The man told KMGH he heard one gunshot and then a few seconds later several more bangs.

"I immediately sprinted over to her and we got out of here and pushed open the emergency door," said the man.

He said he went back to stand by an emergency exit door and help people get out. He said he never saw the shooter.

At least one person from the scene was transported to Boulder Community Health, spokesperson Rich Sheehan told CNN.

Sheehan said he is not able to release that person's condition.