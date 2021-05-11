Police body camera video shows Andrew Brown Jr. shooting was unjustified, attorneys say

The family and attorney's viewing of the video comes after petitions from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and a media coalition, Judge Jeff Foster issued a written order allowing for Brown's family and one of their legal representatives to view the videos -- but they will not be allowed to receive copies or make recordings.

The judge filed his order Thursday night, according to a copy posted by the county. The order says the videos consist of almost two hours of footage.

Brown posed no threat to officers, attorney says

Lynch said he saw Brown sitting in his vehicle when officers arrived and started yelling different things at Brown like "show your hands" or "get out."

"At all times his hands were visible, you could see he was not a threat," Lynch said. "It was so much yelling, we could barely understand what was happening."

A shot was fired, Lynch said, and Brown put his car in reverse several feet from where the officers were standing.

"At no point did we see any police officers behind his vehicle," Lynch said. "At no point did we see Mr. Brown make contact with law enforcement."