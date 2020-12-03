Plotting the future: Trump kids even look to profit from their father's fallen legacy

"The property was leased on a short-term basis to Middle Eastern partners who may or may not have a relationship to Mr. Gadhafi. We are looking into the matter now," Trump Organization spokeswoman Rhona Graff said in a statement at the time.

Despite the denial, Trump bragged multiple times that he knew exactly what he was doing, and who he was doing it with.

"(Gadhafi) paid me more than I get in a whole year. And then, eh, he wasn't able to use the piece of land. ... So I got in one night more money than I would have gotten all year for this piece of land up in Westchester," Trump told CBS's "Face the Nation" in 2016.

Eric Trump's biggest priority now is not whether to rent the property to controversial guests or continue pursuits to develop it, rather it is to "right the ship," as the former co-worker told CNN, and pivot the Trump Organization's brand as a whole in the wake of his father's presidency.

Name brand

While there may very well be business fueled by MAGA supporters at Trump properties, there may not be enough of it in the cities where his most expensive hotels exist, including New York.