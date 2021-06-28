Plenty of slot machines, few kids: Onboard the first ship to depart the US in more than 15 months

Jen and her husband, Mike Brumfield of Creston, Ohio, knew they wanted to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on a cruise ship. But they wanted to be able to enjoy it without having to wear masks.

This is their first time sailing with Celebrity Cruises, but they booked the trip because the Edge is the first ship to depart from a US port.

Mike Brumfield noted the food seems to be a cut above typical cruise meals -- perhaps, he speculated, because the cruise line wants to impress members of the media on the ship.

Where are the children?

As the parents of eight children -- none of whom accompanied them on this anniversary trip -- they say it's particularly noticeable how few children are on board.

That's partly because the Celebrity brand caters more to an adult demographic than family-oriented brands like its sister cruise line, Royal Caribbean. But in this case, it also has to do with the stringent new cruise rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To gain approval to set sail, Celebrity needed to ensure at least 95% of the people onboard the Edge would be vaccinated. At present, children 11 and younger are not eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in the US.