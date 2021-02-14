Plaskett on Trump's acquittal: 'We didn't need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines'

Del. Stacey Plaskett on Sunday defended the Democratic House managers' decision not to call witnesses in former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, saying a day after Trump's acquittal that they "needed more senators with spines" in order to convict him.

"I know that people are feeling a lot of angst and believe that maybe if we had (a witness) the senators would have done what we wanted, but, listen, we didn't need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines," Plaskett, who represents the US Virgin Islands' at-large congressional district and served as one of nine impeachment managers, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

The Senate on Saturday acquitted Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting a deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6 in a vote that included seven Republicans siding with the chamber's Democrats to say the former President was guilty. Trump's second acquittal from the chamber came after a surprise Democratic request for witnesses earlier that day that threw the trial briefly into chaos.