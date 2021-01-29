Pipe bombs found near Capitol on January 6 were placed the night before, FBI says

The bombs were discovered within minutes of each other around 1 p.m. ET on January 6, just around the time that a mob of angry supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the building after a nearby rally with the President, according to an account the acting chief of the US Capitol gave to lawmakers Tuesday and the FBI poster.

Officers from the ATF, FBI, US Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police had responded to the scene at the two offices, which are less than a quarter mile apart and just blocks south of the Capitol, and the bombs were safely detonated at the scene by robots.

Investigators are considering the possibility that the devices were part of a plan to divert law enforcement resources away from the Capitol as rioters began to force their way in. The devices were placed out in the open.

One, by the offices of the Republican National Committee, was discovered by a 36-year-old on her way back from putting in a load of laundry.

"I just happened to look down by sheer luck," Karlin Younger told the Wisconsin State Journal. "And I noticed that by the recycling bin there was this tangle of wires."