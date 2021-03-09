Piers Morgan blasted by co-host over Meghan: 'You continue to trash her'

"I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," said "Good Morning Britain" co-host Alex Beresford. "And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off," he added.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her," Beresford said.

At that point, Morgan got up and, while walking off the set, said, "Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry... see you later, sorry, can't do this."

Beresford went on to describe the former tabloid newspaper editor's behavior as "absolutely diabolical." Following an ad break and a news segment, Morgan returned to the set and continued the discussion.

Meghan and Harry have had a fraught relationship with parts of the British press and have sued several newspapers, singling out the tabloids for waging a "ruthless campaign" against them.

"Yes they had some great press around the wedding, but there was bad press around the engagement, before the engagement and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging quite clearly to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry," Beresford said, before Morgan walked off set.