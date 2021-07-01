Phylicia Rashad's support of Bill Cosby highlights division in the Black community

Misinformation was rampant. It was said that Cosby was targeted because he was in the process of buying NBC, when in reality he had explored such a sale in 1992. And, like so many aspects of our culture in recent years, the allegations were politicized. (In 2016, then aspiring presidential candidate Donald Trump had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, which he denied.)

Therere was also discussion about misogyny after Barbara Bowman, one of Cosby's accusers, penned an opinion piece for the Washington Post in which she noted "only after a man ... called Bill Cosby a rapist in a comedy act... did the public outcry begin in earnest."

Black male celebrities like Cosby are often rallied around when accused of wrongdoing as they become proxies for the many Black men unjustly accused and prosecuted in this country.