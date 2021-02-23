Pfizer, Moderna, J&J pledge 240 million total Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of March

Pfizer had expected to deliver 30 to 40 million doses to the US by the end of 2020 but only hit the 40 million mark last week. Moderna had been projected to deliver 20 million doses to the US by the end of 2020 but fell short by a week. When asked on Tuesday why they didn't deliver on time, executives for the companies said access to raw materials and manufacturing a product that had never been made before both contributed to the problem.

"We did initially experience some problems with the initial ramp up of our vaccine," John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer, said. "We particularly saw some rate-limiting steps for the raw materials," Young added.

"We ultimately had never--when we were trying to make those estimates -- manufactured at this scale, and so we had a lot to learn along the way," Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president, said. "As we look back, could we have maybe started earlier in that process and lining up all of the critical raw materials sooner, would we have been able to get there a little bit faster instead of first week of January, last week of December? It's possible. Certainly hindsight, and that is 20-20 for us."