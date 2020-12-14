Pfizer CEO says company on track to manufacture 1.3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses globally next year

"Although it looks like a giant step, for us it's what we do every day, so right now I feel quite comfortable that we will be able to do it smoothly," he said. "I'm sure that there will be bumps across the way, but also I'm certain that this is normal life for us and we will be dealing with them and we will deliver these quantities."

The vaccine will require two injections, the second dose coming 21 days after the first. While FDA briefing documents show a 52.4% efficacy after a lone dose, Bourla said American health officials are aware of the expected impact after one dose yet maintain that people should receive the second dose. Efficacy after two doses soars to 95%.

"This was something that the both FDA and CDC considered a lot and they arrived, I think, at recommending you should complete the second dose.," he said.

It's expected that of the first 6 million doses scheduled for American distribution, about half will remain in freezers to administer the second doses to those who receive the vaccine first.

Bourla has not received the vaccine yet, he said. An ethical committee is determining who gets the first doses, he said, and he does not want to cut in line. However, he expects to take it soon.