Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines against UK coronavirus variant

Yet just as the days are set to get longer and spring's renewal nears, so too is the promise of widespread vaccinations. More than 614,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and tens of millions more are expected in the coming months.

Dr. Fauci says variant is probably in US

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday that the UK coronavirus variant is probably already in the US.

"You have to make that assumption," Fauci told PBS Newshour's Judy Woodruff on Monday.

"When you see something that is pretty prevalent in a place like the UK, there are also mutations that we're seeing in South Africa, and given the travel throughout the world, I would not be surprised if it's already here."

"Certainly it's not yet the prevalent one, the way it seems to have assumed that prevalent nature in the UK, but we're going to be looking for it right now, and I'm sure sooner or later we're going to run into it and find it," he added.