People need to be told they may feel sick after getting Covid-19 vaccine, CDC committee says

Plus, it's a group that would be easier to reach if the staff caring for them are already being immunized in the first phase of any vaccine that might get emergency authorization from the FDA.

But ACIP member Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot worried that this frail group might do poorly in general and damage faith in the vaccine.

"There is such a high mortality rate in long term care facilities," Talbot told the meeting. "There will be a number of patients who receive immunizations for Covid and will pass away. And it will be regardless of the vaccine and most likely will be regardless of the vaccine," Talbot said.

"But early on as we're building confidence and we will not be able to show any data to say that it was not due to the vaccine because there's not been a randomized, controlled trial. And I think we're going to have a very striking backlash of 'my grandmother got the vaccine and she passed away,' and they're not likely to be related, but that will become remembered and break some of the confidence in the vaccine."

But others did not think that putting these residents further back in line would help.